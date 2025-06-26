This move reflects India’s growing efforts to modernise its navy in response to increasing security concerns in the Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Navy is set to induct the advanced stealth frigate INS Tamal on July 1, 2025. Built at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard under an Indo-Russian partnership, the warship is part of a Rs 21,000 crore defence deal signed in 2016. This move reflects India’s growing efforts to modernise its navy in response to increasing security concerns in the Indian Ocean region. The induction ceremony will be attended by top naval officials, including Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. INS Tamal is the second of four stealth frigates India is acquiring under the agreement. The first, INS Tushil, joined the fleet in December 2024.

Amid ongoing global tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Iran conflict, nations worldwide are boosting their defence readiness. For India, this is especially critical due to its strategic location — with China to the north and east, Pakistan to the west, and surrounded by the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean.

INS Tamal is a stealth guided-missile frigate and an upgraded Kirvak-class warship. It’s equipped with modern features including infrared stealth technology, and is integrated with Indian-made weapons and radar systems.

Thanks to its stealth design, INS Tamal can avoid detection by even the most advanced air defence systems like Russia’s S-500.

Once commissioned, the warship will be deployed in the Arabian Sea under the Western Naval Command. This area, close to Pakistan’s Karachi port, holds strategic importance, especially since it was the site of India’s naval dominance during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The deal includes four Kirvak-III class frigates — two from Russia (INS Tushil and INS Tamal) and two to be built in India’s Goa Shipyard with Russian support. Notably, INS Tamal has 26% indigenous content, marking progress toward India's goal of defence self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.