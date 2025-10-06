BAD NEWS for Pakistan, China: Indian Army to strengthen air defense system, set to buy THIS deadly weapon, deployed during Operation Sindoor, name is...

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
INDIA
The Indian government is set to significantly enhance its defence capabilities by acquiring additional S-400 air defence systems from Russia. Top defence ministry officials are slated to meet their Russian counterparts this week to discuss the purchase of five more S-400 systems, which would further strengthen India's long-range defensive capabilities.
The proposed deal is expected to be finalised before Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on December 5, where he will hold an annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the original $5.43 billion deal signed in 2018, India is set to receive two more S-400 systems by the end of 2026. The new proposal involves purchasing five additional systems to protect India's extensive 7,000-km-plus coastline and plug air defence gaps in the northern command area.
The two sides have already agreed on the cost of the additional five systems, with annual escalation from the 2018 price. While the modalities are yet to be finalized, it is likely that three systems will be purchased outright, and the remaining two will be manufactured in India by private sector companies under the transfer of technology route. The deal will be government-to-government, with maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities set up in collaboration with the Indian private sector.
The S-400 system has proven its worth in India's defence arsenal, particularly during Operation Sindoor, where it demonstrated its attack capability and survival against repeated targeting by Pakistani forces. The system successfully intercepted multiple threats, including taking down a Pakistani ELINT aircraft and F-16 and JF-17 fighters. Its presence acted as a significant deterrent, forcing Pakistan to move its air assets beyond 300 km from the Indian border.
In addition to the S-400 systems, India is also exploring the possibility of acquiring the RVV-BD air-to-air missile from Russia, which would enhance the capabilities of its Su-30 MKI fighter jets. The RVV-BD missile has a range of over 200 km and would provide a significant boost to India's air defence capabilities. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is considering the possibility of acquiring the Su-57 Russian fifth-generation fighter, although no final decision has been taken on this matter or the US F-35 fighter.
The proposed deal is expected to further strengthen defence ties between India and Russia, with the two countries enjoying a long-standing strategic partnership. The deal would also demonstrate India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities in the face of evolving security threats