Bharat Forge shares went up by 2% on Wednesday after the Indian company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French firm Turgis Gaillard, according to Business Today. The deal aims to offer the AAROK unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to the Indian armed forces. In a statement, Bharat Forge said, “With AAROK, Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge are offering the Indian armed forces an advanced, robust, and scalable Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV designed to act as a force multiplier in a connected battlefield.”

The company’s market value now stands at Rs 61,886 crore. On Wednesday, 0.37 lakh shares of the firm were traded, resulting in a turnover of Rs 4.86 crore.

Over the past year, Bharat Forge shares have declined by 27.51%. However, over a two-year period, they have seen a gain of 55%.

All about the AAROK drone

Bharat Forge said it is a MALE-class UAV that combines advanced technology with low deployment costs. It can fly at high altitudes for extended periods and is equipped with electromagnetic sensors and radar for long-range surveillance. The drone is connected to command and control systems and provides real-time battlefield intelligence.

AAROK can also carry more than 1.5 tonnes of weapons, which can be fired from a safe distance. Bharat Forge said this makes the drone effective in hitting targets deep inside enemy territory, disrupting defences, and disabling enemy surface-to-air systems.

Bharat Forge is a global company that provides critical components and solutions for industries such as automotive, defence, aerospace, railways, and oil and gas. Its main business areas include forgings, defence, and other sectors.