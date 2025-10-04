BAD news for Pakistan, China: India to test NEW hypersonic missile faster than BrahMos, can fly upto..., name is...

The development of this weapon is a direct result of the success of DRDO’s Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which successfully tested scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) propulsion.

India is intensifying its efforts to achieve self-reliance in defense technology, building on the foundation laid by Operation Sindoor. This involves several high-profile projects, from sophisticated missile systems and fighter jets to advanced radar networks and unmanned platforms. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are at the forefront of these initiatives, with officials focusing on "mission mode" execution to meet aggressive timelines.

DRDO is preparing to test new hypersonic missile Dhvani

Central to this effort is the nation's hypersonic weapons program. DRDO is preparing to test a new hypersonic missile, named Dhvani, by the end of 2025. This Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) is designed to fly at speeds greater than Mach 5 or 6, around 7,400 km/h, while performing intricate maneuvers in mid-flight.

Experts suggest that such capabilities would render it "extremely difficult to intercept by existing missile defense systems," including advanced systems like Israel’s Iron Dome and America’s THAAD.

The development of this weapon is a direct result of the success of DRDO’s Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which successfully tested scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) propulsion. In previous ground tests, the scramjet combustor operated continuously for over 1,000 seconds, a record that demonstrated India’s proficiency in the essential technology required for sustained hypersonic flight.

Unlike traditional cruise missiles, the glide vehicle uses a two-stage system: a rocket booster launches it to a high altitude, after which it separates and glides at hypersonic speed towards its target. This high-speed, low-altitude trajectory, along with the ability to perform complex maneuvers, makes it very difficult for enemy air defenses to intercept. Experts believe the system will be able to strike both land and sea targets with exceptional accuracy.

DRDO is focusing on aerodynamics, thermal management and guidance systems

DRDO has recently finished a series of important tests, focusing on aerodynamics, thermal management, guidance systems, and the scramjet engine. They've also successfully tested advanced ceramic coatings to handle the extreme heat from hypersonic flight. Officials say these advancements bring the project closer to its first full-scale flight test, planned for 2025.

Dhvani missile more powerful than the BrahMos

The Dhvani missile, potentially more powerful than the BrahMos, could make India part of an exclusive group of nations with operational hypersonic weapons, like the United States, Russia, and China. According to analysts, this will "provide a new direction to India’s strategic and regional security and further strengthen the country’s position in the global power balance."