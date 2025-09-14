Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Bad NEWS For Pakistan China: India to get 114 Rafale jets soon as Defence Ministry examines IAF’s Rs 2 lakh crore proposal, here's all you need to know

The defence project, once completed, would be the biggest ever defence deal to have been signed by the Indian government. Read here to know more about this Rafale deal.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 06:57 AM IST

Bad NEWS For Pakistan China: India to get 114 Rafale jets soon as Defence Ministry examines IAF’s Rs 2 lakh crore proposal, here's all you need to know
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has has submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry to buy 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets. These jets would be built by the French company Dassault Aviation, teaming up with Indian aerospace companies.

This deal is expected to cost over Rs 2 lakh crore and should include more than 60 percent locally made content. According to officials, the proposal will soon be discussed by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), which is led by the Defence Secretary.

Biggest defence deal for the Rafales jets

The defence project, once completed, would be the biggest ever defence deal to have been signed by the Indian government.

“The Statement of Case (SoC) or the proposal for the 114 Rafale jets prepared by the Indian Air Force was received by the Defence Ministry a few days ago and is under consideration of the different wings under it, including Defence Finance. After deliberations, the proposal would then be moved to the DPB, followed by the Defence Acquisition Council, defence officials told ANI.

The biggest ever defence deal for the Rafales is expected to take the number of Rafale aircraft in the Indian defence forces’ fleet to 176, as the Indian Air Force has already inducted 36 of them, and the Indian Navy has placed orders for 26 of them under government-to-government deals.

The move to take the proposal forward has come soon after the Rafale performed very well against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, where it managed to comprehensively beat the Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles using its Spectra Electronic warfare suite.

Aircraft to be built in India 

The aircraft to be built in India are also likely to have longer-range air-to-ground missiles than the existing Scalp, which was used extensively to hit both military and terrorist targets inside Pakistan.

The indigenous content in the Made in India Rafale fighter jets is expected to be more than 60 per cent.The French side is also planning to set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for the M-88 engines, which are used by Rafale jets in Hyderabad.

Tatas are also likely to be part of the manufacturing

The French firm Dassault has already set up a firm to look after the maintenance of French-origin fighter jets. Indian aerospace firms such as Tata are also likely to be part of the manufacturing.

India has an urgent need to induct fighter jets to address the growing threat perception in the region.The IAF's fighter jet force structure is expected to be primarily comprised of the Su-30 MKIs, Rafales, and indigenous fighter jet projects.

India has already ordered 180 LCA Mark1A jets and also has plans to induct the indigenous fifth-generation fighter in large numbers beyond 2035.

(With ANI Inputs)

