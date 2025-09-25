Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

A massive deal for 97 Tejas fighter jets could be signed, just one day before the retirement of 36 aging MiG-21s, which would bring the Indian Air Force's squadron strength to a historic low of 29 squadrons.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...
    The Indian Air Force is set to sign a massive deal worth Rs 66,500 crore for 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This contract, if finalised today, would be the largest-ever signed by the Indian government for a defence project. The deal comes at a strategic time, just a day before the retirement of 36 old MiG-21 fighter jets, which will reduce the IAF's squadron strength to an all-time low of 29 fighter squadrons.

    Boost to India's fighter fleet

    The acquisition of 97 Tejas Mark-1A jets will significantly boost India's fighter fleet, addressing gaps created by the phased retirement of older aircraft. The Indian Air Force has been facing a decline in its squadron strength, and this deal will help to bridge the gap. With each squadron comprising 16-18 jets, the new addition will enhance the IAF's combat capabilities.

    Comparison with Pakistan and China

    Pakistan currently operates 25 fighter squadrons and is expected to acquire at least 40 Chinese J-35A fifth-generation stealth jets in the near future. China, on the other hand, has a significant lead over India in terms of fighter jets, bombers, and force multipliers, with more than four times the number of assets. The Indian Air Force has acknowledged the need for a substantial increase in its squadron strength to counter the coordinated threats from its adversaries.

    Concerns over slow development of Tejas jets

    The Indian Air Force has repeatedly expressed concerns over the slow development of single-engine Tejas fighter jets. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasised that operational preparedness cannot be sacrificed for the sake of self-reliance. The IAF needs to induct at least 40 fighters every year to stay combat-ready. HAL, however, is confident about delivering the first two jets from the earlier order of 83 Tejas jets by October and plans to scale up production to 20 Tejas per year.

    Production and delivery

    The production of Tejas Mark-1A jets is expected to gain momentum with the new deal. HAL has already contracted General Electric for 113 engines worth USD 1 billion for the 97-jet deal. The company plans to progressively scale up production to 24-30 jets per year with the third production line now fully functional in Nashik. The delivery of the jets is expected to commence soon, providing a much-needed boost to the Indian Air Force's capabilities.

