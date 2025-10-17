Bad news for Pakistan, China, as Indian army sets up NGV 'mother hub' in Ladakh to boost..., know here

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
INDIA
The Indian Army has inaugurated a new-generation vehicle (NGV) logistics hub for the armed forces in Leh to enhance high-altitude readiness, along with plans for establishing satellite hubs at key border locations, including Kargil, Nyoma, and Tangtse, along the India-Pakistan and India-China borders.
Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, inaugurated the logistics hub on Thursday, i.e., October 16. A defence spokesperson described the hub as a significant step toward strengthening high-altitude operational readiness in the face of challenges from neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and China. reports MoneyControl.
Notably, the inauguration of the hub comes months after Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, Pakistan, too, launched strikes against Indian bordering regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, killing more than 20 civilians.
According to the spokesperson, this effort is anchored by a 'mother hub' in Leh, strategically located at the intersection of multiple operational axes with strong air connectivity. It will serve as the primary centre for major repairs, diagnostics, and large-scale storage of critical spares, as reported by MoneyControl.