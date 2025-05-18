India will be soon receiving three top-notch missile systems that will further strengthen its air defence systems, here are they:

In the wake of growing tensions with Pakistan, India's air defence missile system has proven its mettle by successfully thwarting several attacks. The Indian Air Force has credited its robust air defence system for intercepting Pakistani drones, fighter jets, and missiles. With its existing capabilities and upcoming advanced systems, India is set to strengthen its national security.

The importance of Air Defence systems

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti's recent statement highlights the significance of air defense systems in protecting India's skies. He likened the system to a wall that Pakistan couldn't breach. This highlights the critical role air defence systems play in safeguarding the country.

India to get three advanced missile systems

India will be soon receiving three top-notch missile systems that will further strengthen its air defence systems:

1. Akash-NG (Akash Next Generation)

With a 70-80 km range, Akash-NG is capable of destroying fighter aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. The system was developed by DRDO and is similar to Israel's Barak-8. It has successfully tested numerous times in 2024 and will be deployed by 2025-26.

2. VL-SRSAM (Vertically Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile)

This missile, which was designed by DRDO and the Indian Navy, has a range of 20-30 km and can be used from naval vessels. VL-SRSAM has undergone sea and land testing in 2024 and can intercept cruise missiles and helicopters.

3. QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile)

It has a 25-30 km range and is able to repel drones, cruise missiles, and fighter aircraft. Its 360-degree radar and automatic command and control system make it an effective defense system. QRSAM has been successfully tested in 2024.

These new missile systems will improve the air defence of India, offering a strong guard against aerial attacks. With what it already has and the systems that are coming up, India is ready to defend its skies and counter any danger. The deployment of these systems will represent a new security era for the country.