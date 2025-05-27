Their high speed, ability to change course mid-flight, and the fact that they fly at lower altitudes make them very difficult to detect or intercept using current air defense systems.

India is close to achieving a significant milestone in its defense sector. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to launch an indigenous hypersonic missile, which could become one of the world’s fastest and most powerful weapons. This missile is designed to travel at Mach 5, or approximately 6,120 kilometers per hour. Such a development would significantly enhance India’s position as a global military power. Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, a senior DRDO scientist and former CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, recently confirmed this. He mentioned that the hypersonic engine was successfully tested a few weeks ago, and the complete system will be unveiled soon.

Hypersonic missiles are weapons that travel at speeds five times faster than the speed of sound or even more. This means speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 25, or approximately 6,120 to 24,140 km/h. Their high speed, ability to change course mid-flight, and the fact that they fly at lower altitudes make them very difficult to detect or intercept using current air defense systems.

How many type of hypersonic missiles are there?

There are two main types of hypersonic missiles:

1. Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGV): These are launched into the upper atmosphere using a rocket. After reaching high altitudes, they glide at incredible speeds towards their target, often changing direction during flight, which makes them very difficult to track.

2. Hypersonic Cruise Missiles: These use scramjet engines, which compress incoming air and mix it with fuel to create high-speed thrust. These missiles fly at lower altitudes and can hit targets with high precision.

DRDO successfully tested an indigenous hypersonic engine

On May 16, 2025, Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra announced that DRDO successfully tested an indigenous hypersonic engine. The ground test of this scramjet engine was conducted on April 25 at the Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad. The engine ran continuously for over 1,000 seconds, marking the longest scramjet engine test ever done globally. With this, India now stands alongside countries like the USA, Russia, and China in advanced hypersonic technology.

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, part of DRDO, is working with other DRDO labs and private Indian companies to develop an advanced missile. This missile is designed to travel over 1,500 kilometers and can carry different types of warheads, making it a versatile weapon for the Indian armed forces.

Features of Hypersonic missile

1. The missile uses a scramjet engine entirely developed in India. This engine is designed to maintain hypersonic speeds, with features like advanced thermal management, stable propulsion, and the ability to withstand high temperatures. Ceramic Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBCs) are used to manage the extreme heat generated.

2. DRDO, in collaboration with Indian private firms, has created a special fuel, known as endothermic fuel, to cool the engine and improve ignition. This innovation enhances the missile's performance and efficiency.

3. The missile is capable of flying at Mach 5, with the ability to change direction mid-flight and operate at low altitudes. These features make it exceptionally difficult for enemy defense systems to detect or intercept the missile.

4. This missile has a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers, enabling it to target both tactical and strategic locations. It is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

5. Every key component of this missile, including the launcher, engine, and navigation system, has been developed entirely in India by DRDO.