INDIA

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

According to officials, improvement in the supply chain of GE404 engines will play a crucial role in enabling HAL to stick to its planned timeline for LCA Mk1A deliveries.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 02:36 PM IST

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...
An important milestone in the delivery schedule of the domestic fighter jets has been reached with the arrival of the third GE-404 engine for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A program to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from the United States. One more engine is anticipated to arrive by the end of September 2025, the state-run aerospace behemoth announced.

 Officials say that in order for HAL to meet its scheduled delivery schedule for LCA Mk1A, GE404 engine supply chain improvements will be essential. The aircraft, which was created as a more sophisticated Tejas fighter jet, is a crucial component of India's initiative to increase its air power using domestic platforms.

By the conclusion of the current fiscal year, 12 GE-404 engines are anticipated to be delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a public sector aerospace corporation, according to defense authorities.  While a plan to buy 97 more aircraft is in the early stages of clearance, the Indian Air Force has already ordered 83 LCA Mk1A fighter jets.

General Electric and India inked a $716 million deal in 2021 for the purchase of 99 F404-IN20 engines. However, supply chain interruptions, including delays brought on by a South Korean component supplier, impacted delivery schedules.  Notably, the delivery date had to be changed to March 2025 as a result of the setback.

A total of 352 Tejas aircraft, including the Mk1A and Mk2 models, are intended to be introduced by the Indian Air Force. Despite previous setbacks, HAL has guaranteed that it is on schedule to fulfill its supply obligations for the current year. HAL anticipates that engine supplies will level out in the upcoming fiscal year. By 2026-2027, the defense manufacturer hopes to have 30 aircraft produced on a full scale, with the help of both public and private sector business partners.

