The delay in the delivery of Tejas Mk-1A has increased the concern of the Indian Air Force. India’s Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently expressed his displeasure with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the second time. The Air Chief Marshal quoted Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, saying, "Why promise what you can't deliver?" In such a situation, HAL getting the first 'center fuselage' made for Tejas Mk-1A just a day later is not only a sign of technical progress but also a hope for improving the delivery track.

Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies delivered the subassembly to HAL on May 30. This is the first time that a private Indian company has taken such a big responsibility in the production of Tejas Mk-1A. This event, which took place in the presence of Defense Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar and HAL CMD Dr. D.K. Sunil, is now being considered a sign of improvement in HAL's production schedule.

Speaking at the event, Sanjeev Kumar said, “Our defence production is increasing by about 10% every year and defence exports are also increasing. This would not have been possible if there was no cooperation from public units like HAL and private industries."

HAL chief Dr. D.K. Sunil said that HAL is now setting up the fourth production line for Tejas Mk-1A. Two lines are already operational in Bengaluru and one in Nashik. He assured that now, with the preparation of large sub-assemblies, the production speed of Tejas will increase and timely supply to the Air Force will be ensured.

HAL is now developing a strong domestic supply chain with over 6300 Indian vendors which include 2,448 MSMEs. In the last three years, HAL has placed orders worth Rs 13,763 crore to Indian vendors. This is supporting thousands of skilled jobs in the country.

For the Tejas Mk-1A, HAL has already procured complex structures such as air intake, rear fuselage, fins, rudder, wings from private companies. This is a sign of giving a strong role to the private sector for India's future fighter projects such as the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA.

