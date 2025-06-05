India, in 2018, signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, a state-of-the-art air defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges. Out of the five, three squadrons have already been delivered.

After highlighting that the S-400 air defence system performed "very efficiently" during the recent India-Pakistan tensions, Roman Babushkin, Russia's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, has now said that the country is committed to delivering the remaining units of the S-400 air defence system to India by 2025-2026. Along with this, Roman Babushkin also hinted at expanding bilateral cooperation with India in air defence and anti-drone systems.

Speaking to PTI about the delivery of the remaining units of the S-400 defence system, Roman Babushkin told PTI, "We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan. We have a long history of collaboration. The air defence systems, according to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe and here, is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general."

In addition, Roman Babushkin confirmed that the contract for the remaining two S-400 units is on track and the deliveries are expected to be completed by 2025-26, in line with publicly announced timelines.

For the unversed, India, in 2018, signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, a state-of-the-art air defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges. Out of the five, three squadrons have already been delivered with two now confirmed to be on their way.

On the potential expansion of defence collaboration, Roman Babushkin expressed openness to further dialogue. "We are open to promoting this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence systems," he said, noting the strategic importance of such cooperation in the current global security environment.

Roman Babushkin also gave PTI an update on a possible visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to India. "The exact dates are not yet finalised, but it can happen anytime soon. We expect this month," he said.