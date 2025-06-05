In a 3000 crore deal, the Ministry of Defense is set to procure 500 Invar anti-tank guided missiles from Bharat Dynamics (BDL). Know more details here.

In a 3000 crore deal, the Ministry of Defence is set to procure 500 Invar anti-tank guided missiles from Bharat Dynamics (BDL). This will enhance the military power of Indian armed forces, strengthening military preparedness on borders. The deal between the Ministry of defense and Bharat Dynamics (BDL), will cost of around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore.

The Indian Military have been using these missiles, and this latest purchase will further strengthen the Indian tank regiment.

About the 500 Invar anti-tank guided missiles

1.These missiles specializes in hitting the target with utmost accuracy.

2.These missiles will be fired the 125mm gun barrel from T-90 tanks, on the norther and western borders, specifically borders with China and Pakistan.

3. The range of these Invar Missiles is upto 5 Kilometers.

4. They are developed by Russia and is produces under license in India by Bharat Dynamics Limites (BDL)

Strengthen Indian Armed Forces

This purchase will promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. As per the senior government officer, the Indian government will order about 500 Invar anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). “Invar missiles are designed to be launched from tank platforms,” an official said. However, financial assessment is still ongoing on this proposal and final approval is awaited.

The official said, 'In defence purchase matters, there are different levels of approval according to the cost. Orders up to Rs 2,000 crore can be passed with the approval of the Defence Minister.'

According to him, if the amount touches Rs 3,000 crore, the finance minister's approval is required. If the cost above Rs 3,000 crore, cabinet has the power to approve it. For big purchases, approval of DAC is require. DAC is under the chairmanship of the Defense Minister.

After Operation Sindoor attacking Pakitan's terror camps, the Defence Minister had sanctioned Rs 40,000 crore under emergency provisions for the Indian Army to purchase arms and ammunition.