Jio's net profit rose to Rs 6,536 crore, despite the drop in total subscribers.

Reliance Jio had recently increased the prices of recharge plans. Its impact is now also evident in the company's user base. As a result, over 10.9 million customers have left Jio in the second quarter. The main reason behind this is that the price of recharge plans was increased. The decline does not appear to be a major concern for the company,

Jio's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose from Rs 181.7 to Rs 195.1, while its 5G subscribers jumped from 130 million to 147 million. In addition, Jio's net profit increased to Rs 6,536 crore in spite of the decline in the overall number of users.

A recent report by OpenSignal highlighted Jio's dominance in three key areas: network speed, coverage, and consistency. The India Mobile Network Experience Report (October 2024) revealed that Jio's download speed reached an impressive 89.5 Mbps, far surpassing its competitors. Airtel followed with 44.2 Mbps, while Vi lagged at 16.9 Mbps. Jio's speed is more than double that of Airtel, making it the top choice for users seeking fast mobile internet for streaming, gaming, and others.

The reach of Jio's network goes well beyond speed. It still has extensive coverage in India, and even in the most distant areas, its services are available. Millions of Indians have been connected because of the telco's vast infrastructure, particularly in rural areas where dependable mobile connections are frequently limited.

With a network consistency score of 66.5%, Jio outperformed its competitors and provided a steady and uninterrupted experience for voice calls as well as data services. Whether conducting business meetings or streaming videos while on the go, this dependability is crucial to preserving a top-notch user experience.