Bad news for LPG customers: Gas cylinder prices increased by Rs... from January 1, check city-wise revised commercial and domestic rates here

Commercial LPG prices have risen since January 1, with oil companies increasing the 19 kg cylinder rate by Rs 111, impacting hotels and businesses. The 5 kg FTL cylinder also costs more. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, offering relief to household consumers.

The new year has begun with higher fuel costs for businesses, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have revised commercial LPG prices with effect from January 1. The increase is expected to impact hotels, restaurants, caterers and other commercial users who depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased Nationwide

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 111 across the country. In Delhi, the retail price now stands at Rs 1,691.50, up from Rs 1,580.50 earlier. Mumbai has seen prices climb to Rs 1,642.50 from Rs 1,531.50, while in Kolkata, the rate has increased from Rs 1,684 to Rs 1,795.

Chennai recorded the steepest rise, with the price jumping from Rs 1,739.50 to Rs 1,849.50. Alongside this, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder has also been increased by Rs 27, adding to the cost burden for small businesses and commercial users.

Impact on Hospitality and Small Businesses

The hike is significant for sectors such as hospitality, food services and catering, where LPG accounts for a substantial share of operating expenses. With margins already under pressure, the higher fuel cost could affect pricing strategies and profitability for many establishments.

No Change in Domestic LPG Prices

In contrast, household LPG consumers have been spared from any price revision. The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, ensuring stability in cooking gas expenses for families despite rising costs elsewhere.

Government Support Behind Stable Domestic Rates

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has previously stated that the Centre’s support has helped keep domestic LPG prices steady. In August, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹30,000 crore compensation package for oil marketing companies, to be disbursed in twelve instalments, allowing them to absorb losses amid global energy price volatility.

Impact and Outlook

The revised commercial LPG prices are effective from January 1 and will remain in force until further notice. While businesses brace for higher fuel expenses, households continue to benefit from unchanged domestic rates, at least for now.