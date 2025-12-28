FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BAD News for Delhi-NCR residents: Toxic smog engulfs National Capital, air quality nears 'severe' category, AQI reaches...

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445, ITO 403, Wazirpur 433, Rohini 424, and Patparganj 424, indicating widespread poor air quality across the city.

INDIA

Apurwa Amit

Dec 28, 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Delhi's air quality remained critically poor on December 28, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 391 at 6 am, which is categorized as ‘Very Poor’. The national capital experienced reduced visibility due to a thick smog, as seen in several areas.

Area-wise pollution level

The Akshardham area was heavily affected, with the AQI reaching 445, classified as ‘Severe’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). India Gate also faced similar conditions, recording an AQI of 378, categorized as ‘Very Poor’. Anand Vihar, a pollution-prone area, saw the AQI rise again to 445, classified as ‘Severe’.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445, ITO 403, Wazirpur 433, Rohini 424, and Patparganj 424, indicating widespread poor air quality across the city.

The CPCB classifies air quality as ‘good’ (0–50), ‘satisfactory’ (51–100), ‘moderate’ (101–200), ‘poor’ (201–300), ‘very poor’ (301–400), and ‘severe’ (401–500). On December 27, most parts of Delhi remained in the very poor to severe bracket, underlining the persistence of winter pollution across the capital.

IMD warning

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert for Sunday morning in the national capital, warning of dense fog and cold wave-like conditions. Experts said this would keep wind speeds slow and AQI at the same level, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

“The wind speed was very low on Saturday. The average speed was around 4-5 kmph, with the wind speed reaching 8-9 kmph only for a few hours in the afternoon and then again dropping by the evening. As a result, Delhi saw a spike in pollution. Similar wind conditions will persist till January 1, 2026, due to the influence of a western disturbance,” the earlier report quoted as saying Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, a private weather forecaster.

According to a bulletin by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS), Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain “very poor” for the next few days.

 

 

