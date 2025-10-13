BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Why $1 Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...

Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can dest

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company

The state health department stated that the company has been officially shut down after its investigation of toxic contaminants, specifically Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in their cough syrup, Coldrif.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department on Monday announced the cancellation of the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical company, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked with deaths of at least 22 people in Madhya Pradesh.

The state health department stated that the company has been officially shut down after its investigation of toxic contaminants, specifically Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in their cough syrup, Coldrif.

Additionally, the department ordered comprehensive inspections across all pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, and large-scale inspections are currently in progress throughout the State.

A Parasia court sent Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan to 10-day police custody after he was arrested on October 9 in Chennai by an SIT from Madhya Pradesh.

Two senior drug inspectors have also been suspended for dereliction of duty. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered comprehensive inspections of other pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the state.

Earlier, BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of a case. He highlighted that the state government suspended only two drug inspectors after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intervened, accusing the TN government of creating an "illusion" and evading responsibility.

"A drug manufactured by a private pharmaceutical company in Kanchipuram has reportedly caused the deaths of 23 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan. However, the Tamil Nadu government has suspended only two drug inspectors and is trying to create an illusion that it has no connection or responsibility in this matter. Yesterday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) took an important decision. This time, the agency has decided that every medicine produced in India must undergo mandatory testing before approval," he said.

He also noted the company's history of quality violations and the lack of inspections by Tamil Nadu drug inspectors.

Additionally, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories, calling for strict compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s tradit
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's PM reappointed by Emmanuel Macron four days after resignation
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's PM reappointed by Emmanuel Macron
Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com
Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'
Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like mile
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE