Central government employees and pensioners who are looking forward to a hike in salary and pension from January 26 may have to wait another year as the recommendations of the 8th pay commission are likely to get delayed, reported Financial Express.

As per the report, citing sources, although the commission's term will kick off in January, 2026, the revised salary structure is unlikely to go into effect until early 2027. However, whenever the new pay structure comes into effect, the stakeholders will be provided with 12 months of arrears.

The revised commission may finalise its recommendations within 15-18 months of its formation. Before submitting the full report, it is likely that the commission will submit an interim report. Accordingly, the full report will be touted by the end of 2026, the report suggested, citing sources.

The government, therefore, will require more time to process the review and implementation of the final report.

About 8th pay commission

The 8th pay commission, approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year, aims to improve the salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.

While briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the term of 7th Pay Commission will end in 2026. However, the decision to form 8th Pay Commission has been taken so that there is a plenty of time to conduct granular analysis of the recommendations.