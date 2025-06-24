India has made it clear that the treaty will not be revived. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that India’s decision to stop following the treaty is final.

India took a decisive step by moving forward with the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, despite fresh warnings from Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Bhutto, speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly, claimed that India must choose between fair water sharing or facing consequences. He warned, "We don’t want war, but if water is used as a weapon, Pakistan will be forced to respond."

However, India has made it clear that the treaty will not be revived. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that India’s decision to stop following the treaty is final.

According to a report by The Indian Express, India has asked the World Bank to halt ongoing proceedings related to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. These disputes were being examined by Michel Lino, a French dam engineer appointed by the World Bank in 2022. Lino was tasked with determining if these projects were in line with the treaty. He had recently sought Pakistan's views, which were met with opposition from India.

The decision to suspend the treaty follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After the attack, India decided that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes action to end cross-border terrorism.

India has also informed Lino to cancel the "work program" related to the Kishanganga and Ratle cases.

Additionally, India has carried out flushing exercises at Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab river for the first time since their construction in 2008-09 and 1987, respectively. These operations are meant to clear sediment that hinders power generation. Earlier, Pakistan would object to such actions under the treaty.

Going further, India is speeding up work on four major hydropower projects on the Chenab river—Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Ratle (850 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW). Pakal Dul is set to become Jammu and Kashmir’s first storage-based hydropower project.