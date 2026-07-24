Back-to-back nights: PM Modi shares another late-night Instagram video, thanks 'friends' for positive suggestions

PM Modi is leaving no stone unturned in showcasing his popularity on social media after he shared a late-night video on Instagram, which shattered several records of visibility on the platform.

After gaining over one million Instagram followers overnight following a video message for India's youth, PM Narendra Modi is back with another late-night post. In the latest one, PM Modi thanked his 'friends' for the response he garnered from his video posted on Thursday night. He even thanked everyone for sharing their positive suggestions with him over the paper leak issue. ''Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions,'' PM Modi wrote in the caption of his latest clip.

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The latest video is also on the way to break records on Instagram as, within 30 minutes, it has over 13 million views, over 1.4 million likes and nearly 200,000 comments.

PM Modi's first video message over paper leak issue

The Instagram video shared by PM Modi on Thursday became the most-watched video in 24 hours as it crossed 300 million views in one day. In the video shared by PM Modi on Thursday, he addressed the importance of the paper leak issue and assured the youth of the country of stringent action towards it.

''I know that the paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakh of students and their guardians. Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted. The government used all its might to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their exams in the shortest possible time. On the 19th July, the results were declared,'' PM Modi said in the clip.

''I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible,'' he added.