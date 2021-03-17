Baby girl born onboard Jaipur bound IndiGo flight

In a rare incident, a baby girl was born onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday.

"The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline said in a statement.

"Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable."

Dr. Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff. Great teamwork by all our staff concerned., the airline said.