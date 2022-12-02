‘Babu bhaiya, aap toh aise na the’: Actor Paresh Rawal’s ‘Bengali-hatred’ remarks in Gujarat draw flak

Actor and former MP Paresh Rawal has sparked a controversy due to his comments in a Gujarat rally, reportedly against the Bengali community.

Former BJP MP and famed actor Paresh Rawal has sparked controversy after his remarks against the Bengali community. Rawal later issued a clarification on his comments, which have since gone viral on social media.

Paresh Rawal was addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat where he talked about “cooking fish for Bengalis”. His remarks in Valsad went viral on social media, after which he apologized to the Bengali community and clarified his remarks.

On Tuesday, Paresh Rawal said in his speech, “Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

‘babu Bhai’

“Aap to Aise Na

The”!!!!

If Bangladeshis and

Rohin ad) December 1, 2022

The Oh My God actor further said that Gujarat can tolerate inflation but not this. As per media reports, Paresh Rawal also said, “Way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear a diaper on his mouth.”

Immediately after his remarks went viral on social media, Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad shared the clip of his Gujarati speech, asking whether the actor was saying that the BSF are not doing their jobs of stopping infiltrators in the country.

Taking to social media, Kirti Azad said, “Babu Bhai, aap to aise na the! If Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are entering India, it means that Amit Shah as Home Minister is not doing his job properly. Paresh Rawal, are you saying BSF doesn't gaurd the borders properly?”

Issuing a clarifying on his supposed anti-Bengali remarks, Paresh Rawal said, “Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE.”

The Gujarat elections 2022 are currently underway, with the first phase of elections conducted on December 1, while the second phase will be conducted on December 5. The results are expected to be out on December 8, as per the EC.

READ | ‘Brahmin Bharat chhodo’: JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, female professor harassed