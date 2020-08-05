Headlines

business

business

'Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi': Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

Hours before Bhoomi Pujan, Owaisi has again made a controversial remark on the construction of the temple and called it appeasement of the minority community.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 10:14 AM IST

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Owaisi said that the Babri was a there and will remain so.

Notably, the leader has been expressing his displeasure ever since the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in November last year. He claims that once a mosque is built somewhere, it always remains there. There cannot be any changes to it.

Owaisi had also alleged that the apex court's decision was given to please the majority.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMLB), which supported prime litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in court for decades, has also echoed similar sentiments by saying that the Babri mosque will always be a mosque.

"Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. Hagia Sophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever," a tweet from AIMPLB read.

After the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra fixed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' date for Ayodhya Ram temple on August 5, Owaisi once again became active. Talking to different sections of the media, he was constantly appealing PM Modi not to attend the program. 

According to Owaisi, India is a secular country and no person sitting on a constitutional post here can participate in any religious program. Owaisi said that doing so would put the country's constitution in danger.

The government did not pay any attention to his appeal and the PM's program in Ayodhya became final. Outraged by this, Owaisi once again showed his love for Babri Masjid by spewing poison a few hours before the Bhoomi Pujan.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

