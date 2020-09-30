Headlines

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict vindicates my beliefs: LK Advani

The BJP veteran further added, "I also feel blessed that this judgement has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in November 2019, which paved the way for my long-cherished dream of seeing a grand Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the foundation laying ceremony of which was held on 5th August 2020".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 06:30 PM IST

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) was acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case welcomed the verdict by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. He said that the judgment vindicates his personal and BJP's belief and commitment towards the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Movement'.
Advani, a pivot of the Ramjanam Bhoomi Movement in 1992 was acquitted along with 31 other accused in the case. "It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court's order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram" Advani said in a video message.

The BJP veteran further added, "I also feel blessed that this judgement has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in November 2019, which paved the way for my long-cherished dream of seeing a grand Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the foundation laying ceremony of which was held on 5th August 2020".

The 92-year-old BJP leader came out and greeted the media, gathered at his house by chanting the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'. He was also seen watching the news in his residence with his family members and his daughter Pratibha Advani, who was holding his hands. 

Meanwhile, his party colleague and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi also expressed happiness over the verdict and said, “It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.”
Soon after the verdict, top BJP leaders including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Advani’s house to congratulate him for the victory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the court's judgment in the Babri Mosque demolition case and said that ‘justice has won’.

Congratulatory notes kept pouring in after the judgement was passed. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav welcomed the CBI court verdict by tweeting “Victory triumphs. CBI court’s acquittal in RJB conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after 3 decades. Everyone should welcome d judgement”.

Once a BJP ally in Maharashtra the Shiv Sena was also praise for the Babri Mosque demolition verdict. Speaking to media persons Sena leader Sanjay Raut said ''Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the entire Sena party welcome the judgment as it was on expected lines. We should forget the incident now. If Babri wouldn't have been pulled down, we wouldn't have been able to see the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir. I congratulate all the leaders who were present there and who were involved in the protest,''

The Special CBI court on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti.

On passing the verdict the court cited "lack of evidence'' against the accused for hatching the alleged conspiracy. It also observed that the 1992 demolition was not "pre-planned."

Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti who were all an accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition case attended the proceedings through video conferencing.

A total of 49 FIRs were registered in the Babri demolition case. Of these 17 have died, the remaining 32 are still accused.
The seventeen accused in the case include Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore, and Vijayaraje Scindia who passed away during the trial.

During the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the CBI court. 

 

