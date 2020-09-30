Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

The special CBI court will give its verdict today,i.e, on September 30 in the 6 December 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. A total of 32 accused, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Uma Bharti, and Vinay Katiyar, are named in the charge sheet.

The court will decide whether the disputed structure designation was dropped in Ayodhya or the structure was broken in the anger of the kar sevaks. If the charges against BJP leaders and other accused are proved, they can be punished for 2 years to 5 years.

In the Babri demolition case, an FIR was registered against a total of 49 people. Of these 17 have died, the remaining 32 are still accused. The special CBI court accused LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, and Vishnu Hari Dalmia for plotting a criminal conspiracy 120B.

Also read High alert in UP ahead of Babri Masjid demolition verdict, these people unlikely to attend proceedings

All these were prosecuted under sections 120B, 147, 149, 153A, 153B, and 505 (1) of IPC.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikuntha Lal Sharma alias Premji, Champat Rai Bansal, Dharmadas and Dr. Satish Pradhan on IPC sections 147, 149, 153A, 153B, 295, 295A and 505 (1) B There are charges under section 120B only. After Kalyan Singh stepped down as Governor, on September 17, 2019, all the above-mentioned sections were also imposed on him.

Also read Special CBI court to pronounce judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September

In this way, the trial proceedings of a total of 32 accused out of 49 started, the remaining 17 accused have died.

The special CBI court has started writing the decision after hearing the entire case till 1 September 2020 and now the decision will be pronounced today. All eyes are on what the special court of CBI decides. What will happen if someone is punished?

The biggest case in the Babri demolition case is 120 B, which has been planted for the conspiracy of the whole case.

It is proved in the court that what has happened in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992 has been done under a conspiracy. In such cases, the accused can be punished with a maximum sentence of 5 years and in other cases up to 2 years.

If the CBI court punishes the accused for 3 years, then the lower courts can grant them bail, but if someone is sentenced to 5 years, then they have to go to the High Court. Now, everyone's eyes are on the decision to come on Wednesday.

However, according to the lawyers of LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Vimal Srivastava, the defence has presented its full argument. It also said that the allegations of both conspiracies as well as inflammatory speech are not true as the people who went to the Karseva dropping the disputed structure at that time.

There were many sides to the conspiracy. According to the defence counsel, these leaders had not hatched any conspiracy and all this happened spontaneously and suddenly. Now is the time for decision and everything depends on the special judge of CBI what they decide. Everyone will keep an eye on the order.