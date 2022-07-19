Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Babri demolition case: Allahabad HC rejects revision petition filed against the razing of mosque

The Babri mosque was demolished by 'Karsevaks' on December 6, 1992.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Babri demolition case: Allahabad HC rejects revision petition filed against the razing of mosque
Babri Masjid

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has said that the revision petition filed against the acquittal of all 32 accused persons, including former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, senior BJP leaders -- Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- in Babri mosque demolition case was not maintainable and hence directed its office to convert and treat the revision as criminal appeal.

Also, READ: ‘Kerala assembly not a Kaurava Sabha where women are abused’: Congress hits out at CPI-M leader

The Court has fixed August 1 as the next date of hearing and the order came from a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh. The matter was earlier fixed on July 11, 2022, but the lawyers for revisionists sought adjournment.

The bench had agreed but fixed Monday with caution to the revisionists` lawyers that it would not adjourn the hearing on Monday on any of their pleas. The petition was filed by two Ayodhya residents -- Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad.

The two petitioners claimed in the petition that they were witnesses in the trial against the accused persons and alleged victims owing to demolition of the disputed structure.

The Babri mosque was demolished by `Karsevaks` on December 6, 1992.

After a long legal battle, the special CBI court on September 30, 2020, pronounced the judgment in the criminal trial and acquitted all the accused.

The trial judge had refused to believe newspaper articles, video clips as evidence as the originals of the same were not produced, while the entire edifice of the case rested on pieces of documentary evidence.

The trial judge also held that the CBI could not produce any evidence that the accused had a meeting of mind with `Karsevaks` who demolished the disputed structure.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission update: Central employees set for 4 percent DA hike, salary to increase by this much
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.