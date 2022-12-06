Babri demolition anniversary: Section 144 imposed in Mathura, high alert in Ayodhya (Photo: ANI)

Babri demolition anniversary: Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and section 144 imposed on the 30th anniversary of the Babri demolition Tuesday, December 6. This comes after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex-Shahi Idgah Masjid maidan in the city today.

Earlier, an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly going to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex, officials said.

More than eight people are under house arrest. FIR will be filed against those who are spreading rumours related to this on social media, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura. A high alert has been announced in Ayodhya.

Nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel have been deployed and traffic restrictions enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town, officials said on Monday. Only school vehicles and ambulances have been given exemption, they said.

"No new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said. The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured," SSP Mathura said.

Nobody will be allowed to take the law into his own hands and spoil peace of this pilgrim city, officials stated. Earlier, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national treasurer Dinesh Kaushik said they would go ahead with the programme.

"In case the administration does not allow us to proceed, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the place where we will be stopped," he said.

He threatened to commit suicide if they were stopped by the administration. He also claimed that many workers of the organisation were put under house arrest. The organisation had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the district administration.

(With inputs from PTI)