Babita Phogat on Jahangirpuri violence: Everyone knows which society instigates riots

Delhi's Jahangirpuri had witnessed violent clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Pic: Instagram/BabitaPhogat

Indian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has sparked a row with her recent tweets on Jahangirpuri violence. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Phogat said that Hindu society never riots adding that everyone knows which “society” instigates riots in the country.

“Hindu society never riots. Everyone knows the name of the society which indulges in rioting. Everyone is aware of their identity. Earlier there were Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and now Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh, Dilshad, Ahid and Aslam,” she tweeted.

On April 16, Jahangirpuri had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries in the incident.

Earlier today, several street carts and parts of shops were demolished by NDMC officials in an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. However, the Supreme Court ordered to stop an anti-encroachment drive.   

