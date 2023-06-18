Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Babita Phogat hits back after Sakshi Malik accuses her of trying to weaken wrestlers' protest

Sakshi, in a tweet on Sunday, wrote, "In the video (posted on Saturday), we had taunted Teerath Rana and Babita Phogat that how they were trying to use wrestlers for their selfishness and how when the wrestlers were in trouble, they went and sat on the lap of the government."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Babita Phogat hits back after Sakshi Malik accuses her of trying to weaken wrestlers' protest
Babita Phogat hits back after Sakshi Malik accuses her of trying to weaken wrestlers' protest Photo: File (Image for representation)

Olympic Games medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday accused BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler Babita Phogat of trying to use the wrestlers for selfish motive and weaken their protest. Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian had also posted a video on Saturday alleging that it was Babita and another BJP leader Teerath Rana who had initially taken permission for the grapplers to protest at Jantar Mantar but later started advising them that the platform should not be used by parties for political purposes.

The country's top wrestlers including Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have accused outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanded his arrest. Satyawart and Sakshi also furnished a letter, which allegedly showed Babita and Rana had taken permission from the Jantar Mantar police station for the wrestlers to stage a sit-in.

Sakshi, in a tweet on Sunday, wrote, "In the video (posted on Saturday), we had taunted Teerath Rana and Babita Phogat that how they were trying to use wrestlers for their selfishness and how when the wrestlers were in trouble, they went and sat on the lap of the government."

"We are definitely in trouble, but our sense of humour should not become so weak that we cannot even laugh at the jokes of the powerful," she added. In April, Vinesh -- one of the three top wrestlers leading the protest against Brij Bhushan -- had also requested her cousin Babita "to not weaken our movement" by issuing contradictory statements on social media.

Satyawart, a heavy-weight wrestler, has said their fight is apolitical and not against the government. "We are protesting for the last several months demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because he has sexually harassed women wrestlers.

"A narrative is being created in public that our movement is politically motivated. Everyone knows that we initially came to the protest site at Jantar Matar in January and the permission for the protest was taken by two BJP leaders. We have proof of the permission taken from Jantar Mantar police station. It was taken by BJP leaders Teerth Rana and Babita Phogat," he said. Babita had also joined the oversight committee formed by the Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

Reacting to the video, Babita wrote a lengthy post on her official Twitter account. 

 

 

READ | Delhi murder case: Reason behind brutal shooting of RK Puram sisters; money angle uncovered by police

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.