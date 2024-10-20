Baba Siddique was shot dead by three attackers outside his office in Mumbai.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has vowed to continue his father’s fight for justice. In an emotional post on X, the Congress MLA declared that despite the murder, he remains “unafraid, unbroken, and relentless.” Baba Siddique was shot dead by three attackers outside his office in Mumbai.

Zeeshan wrote that his father was a "lion" who fought for justice and protected innocent lives. "They silenced my father, but they forget—he was a lion. The blood of a lion runs in my veins. This fight is far from over," he stated. Zeeshan also emphasised that his father’s death must not be politicised and called for justice for his family.

They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won,… — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 20, 2024

While two of the three shooters have been arrested, the police are still searching for the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and masterminds Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar. A look-out circular (LOC) has been issued for them.

The police have also arrested five individuals who helped the killers. The group, led by Nitin Sapre, had initially demanded Rs 50 lakh to carry out the murder, but disagreements led them to back out. Two of the accused conducted surveillance of Siddique’s office before the attack.

Shubham Lonkar, one of the masterminds, posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the assassination, allegedly due to Baba Siddique's close ties to actor Salman Khan.

The investigation continues as Zeeshan Siddique promises to carry on his father’s legacy.