Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister and influential politician, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai on a Saturday night in 2024. Siddique, known for his close ties with the Bollywood industry, was fired upon by unidentified assailants at his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital with two bullet wounds, he succumbed to his injuries at the age of 66.

Beyond his political career, Siddique was widely recognized for hosting extravagant Iftar parties during the month of Ramadan. These gatherings, held annually, became a cultural spectacle in Mumbai, bringing together Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and business magnates under one roof. For many, the Iftar parties were a symbol of unity and an important social event in South Mumbai's elite circles.

For Bollywood celebrities, attending these parties was more than just a religious gesture. It was an opportunity to network with powerful political and business figures, boosting their visibility and social standing. The gatherings also held cultural significance, allowing celebrities to engage with the Muslim community and showcase a spirit of communal harmony.

One of the defining moments of Siddique’s influence was his role in mediating the infamous feud between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013. During their bitter conflict, it was Siddique who arranged a subtle reconciliation by seating Shah Rukh next to Salman’s father, Salim Khan, at one of his Iftar parties. This gesture played a key role in mending their relationship, ending the cold war between the two stars.