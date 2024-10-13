"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding," CM Shinde said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai late on Saturday night to meet the family of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants a day earlier. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with senior police officials, Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, and Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, also visited Lilavati Hospital, where Siddique passed away.

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the slain NCP leader, was present at the hospital. "The killing of Baba Siddique should be properly investigated. I just came from the hospital and met his family. Strict action must be taken against the accused," Athawale told ANI.

Pramod Hindurao, a leader from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, said, "We have to fight against the people who commit such crimes. The party has suffered a huge loss."

Earlier on Saturday evening, CM Shinde vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands following the killing of Baba Siddique. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. He was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," CM Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," Shinde told reporters in Thane.

He further expressed confidence that the remaining suspect would soon be apprehended."I am sure that Mumbai Police will arrest the third accused soon. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," Shinde added. Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects."The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters.

Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.



