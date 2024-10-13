Siddiqui was shot outside his son's office in Kher Nagar around 9:30 PM on Saturday

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night. The suspects, Karnail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap, claimed they belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang has also been threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan for the past few months.

Siddiqui was shot outside his son's office in Kher Nagar around 9:30 PM on Saturday. According to the police, the shooters fired six bullets at him, with two hitting his chest. According to reports, four suspects are believed to be involved, and they reportedly did a recce of Siddiqui’s house for two months before the attack.

Although two shooters were arrested, a third managed to escape. Police are also looking for a fourth person who might have provided information on Siddiqui’s movements.

A 9.9 MM pistol was used in the shooting, according to reports. Just 15 days before his death, Siddiqui had received threats, leading to an increase in his security to Y category.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other political leaders visited Siddiqui's family at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night. Shinde assured strict action against the culprits.