Former Maharashtra minister and member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, Baba Siddique, died after being shot in Mumbai on Saturday. Baba Siddique was attacked around 9:15 PM, with two or three rounds fired at him. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in critical condition, but he could not survive. Mumbai police later confirmed his death

Before his death, Siddique's last social media post, wishing his followers on Dussehra, went viral. He had also paid tribute to Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, who passed away earlier this week.

Happy #Dussehra Everyone!!!

May this Dussehra bring you all happiness, peace and prosperity pic.twitter.com/THk9Z4Wi0M — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) October 12, 2024

Tributes poured in from across the country after the news of Siddique's death broke. Social activist Hansraj Meena condemned the murder, calling it a "failure of the BJP government and administration."

Soon after his death, Mumbai Congress posted, "The Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and his dedication to the community will forever be remembered."

Siddique's death has left a deep impact, with many remembering him for his contributions to the community and his leadership in Maharashtra politics.