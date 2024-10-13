Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader from the camp of Ajit Pawar, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra.

Mumbai police arrested the third suspect in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Sunday. The third suspect, named Pravin Lonkar and aged 28 years, was arrested in Pune. According to the information, Lonkar allegedly recruited Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam-the latter is the assailant who is still at large. Further investigation remains in process.

Two of the three suspects believed to have been involved in the assassination of Siddique have already been arrested and produced before the court. In an inquiry into the case, on Tuesday, a holiday court sent both Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap to police custody up to October 21. The police are yet to nab the third suspect, who is still on the run.

While it is doing so, the Mumbai police are also reaching out to another state for probe - Madhya Pradesh. This is being done in another lead regarding the assassination, according to an official statement provided to PTI.

Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader from the camp of Ajit Pawar, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. The 66-year-old leader was attacked by three attackers at Kher Nagar during the daytime in the Dussehra celebrations. Despite high security on that day, Siddique was shot dead on a full-bustling street. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after his arrival.