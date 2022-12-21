Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy added to Nepal's blacklist of Indian pharmaceutical companies, here's why

Nepal blacklists 16 Indian pharma firms, including Divya Pharmacy, a manufacturer of Patanjali products.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy added to Nepal's blacklist of Indian pharmaceutical companies, here's why
Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy added to Nepal's blacklist of Indian pharmaceutical companies, here's why

Nepal's drug regulatory authority, the Department of Drug Administration, has announced that it has blacklisted 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies for failing to comply with World Health Organisation (WHO) drug manufacturing standards. The companies, which include Divya Pharmacy, the manufacturer of Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali products, were identified following inspections of their manufacturing facilities by a team from the Department in April and July.

 The Department has issued a notice recalling the medicines produced by these companies and prohibiting their import or distribution in Nepal. The notice also instructed local agents in Nepal, who had been supplying the affected medicines, to immediately recall them.

Also read: Businessman Ali Lokhandwala Helps Aspiring Entrepreneurs to Grow as Amazon Sellers Through His Courses

List of 16 blacklisted Indian pharmaceutical companies:

In addition to Divya Pharmacy, the list of blacklisted companies includes Radiant Parenterals, Mercury Laboratories, Alliance Biotech, Captab Biotec, Aglowmed, Zee Laboratories, Daffodils Pharmaceuticals, GLS Pharma, Unijules Life Science, Concept Pharmaceuticals, Shree Anand Life Sciences, IPCA Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Dial Pharmaceuticals, and Mackur Laboratories.

The Department also issued another notice on December 19, recalling 500 ml and 5-litre hand sanitizers produced by India's Global Healthcare and prohibiting their use, sale, or distribution. The notice requested that organizations not use, sell, or distribute the affected hand sanitizers. These actions were taken following inspections of the manufacturing facilities of the pharmaceutical companies that had applied to export their products to Nepal.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
In pics: 6 times TikTok star Sofia Ansari set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.