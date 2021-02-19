Baba Ramdev releases research papers on 'evidence-based' COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Baba Ramdev on Friday launched the scientific research papers on Patanjali's coronavirus medicine Coronil. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present on the occasion.

No other information was provided about the research papers though.

During the press conference, Baba Ramdev said that the work of the Modi government is seen on the ground in 6.38 thousand villages. Praising Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the launch, he said that the distance from Haridwar to Delhi has been reduced from 6 hours to 3 hours.

Speaking about the medicine, Ramdev said that all the parameters required for it have been followed. Many people raised questions on Coronil and looked at it with suspicion. Ramdev further said that the research on Coronil has been made possible by the efforts of scientists at Patanjali Research Institute to fight against coronavirus. This drug attempts to disrupt the functioning of the coronavirus after entering your body.

"Some people make medicines for business, but we have made medicines for treatment and goodwill," said Ramdev. He said, "I want the WHO to have its head office in India after some time."

On this occasion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that 'no miracle happens without a miracle' He said that continuous research is the need of the hour.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that many countries of the world including Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and China have implemented India's Ayurveda in their regular medicine system. He said that a doctor having degree in Ayurveda can go and practice in these countries. He added that information about Ayurveda is available from Vedas to all places.

Also read Uttarakhand Ayush Ministry issues notice to Patanjali over new COVID-19 ayurvedic drug Coronil

In June last year, Ramdev had launched two medicines 'Coronil and Swasari' and allegedly claimed that the medicines cure coronavirus. However, later, Patanjali denied such claims.