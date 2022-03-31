Baba Ramdev loses cool over question on rising fuel prices – WATCH

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday lost his cool when a reporter asked him to share his thoughts on the rising price of fuel in the country.

The video of the incident is going viral wherein a journalist reminded Ramdev of his old comment that people should vote for the party that ensures petrol for Rs 40 per litre and cooking gas at Rs 300 per litre.

The journalist also asked Ramdev what he has to say about the current price of fuel and cooking gas.

To this, Ramdev replied, "Yes, I said it, what can you do? Don't keep asking such questions. Am I your thekedar (contractor) who has to keep answering your questions?"

He added: “Just shut up. If you ask again, it is not good. Don’t speak like this, you must be the son of decent parents.”

Watch the video here:

Baba ramdev ka ghmand dekho

Isne logo ko jhuthi umid di

Or aaj question kie to akad m h baba pic.twitter.com/z5M5r7OdxS Rajan (@RajanJh34157543) March 30, 2022

Earlier, during the same event in Haryana’s Karnal, the Yoga guru had asked people to work harder in difficult times.

“The government says, if fuel prices are low, they won’t get tax, then how will they run the country, pay salaries, build roads? Yes, inflation should go down, I agree… But people should work hard. Even I wake up at 4 in the morning and work till 10 at night.”

Petrol and diesel prices were raised again across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise each in all major cities including the four metros of the country.

After the hike, the rate of petrol in Delhi is now surged to Rs 101.81 a litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07.

So far, the rates of both petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 6.40 per litre in the national capital.