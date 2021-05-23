Baba Ramdev issues apology after 'extremely unfortunate' remarks on allopathy, here's what he said

After Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Sunday, called yoga guru Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines "extremely unfortunate", Baba Ramdev took to his Twitter account and issued an apology.

In his tweet, Baba Ramdev wrote, "माननीय श्री @drharshvardhan जी आपका पत्र प्राप्त हुआ, उसके संदर्भ में चिकित्सा पद्दतियों के संघर्ष के इस पूरे विवाद को खेदपूर्वक विराम देते हुए मैं अपना वक्तव्य वापिस लेता हूँ और यह पत्र आपको संप्रेषित कर रहा हूं (Honorable mr @drharshvardhan. Yes, I received your letter, With respect to this, I withdraw my statement regretting this entire controversy of the struggle of medical practices and I am sending this letter to you)."

Read his full letter here.

On Sunday, Harsh Vardhan had asked Baba Ramdev to withdraw his remark, saying it disrespects 'corona warriors' and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

For the unversed, in a video circulated on social media, Ramdev was heard saying allopathy is "a stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan said, "The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurts the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19. "

The development comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saturday condemned Ramdev's remarks and demanded action against him.

"The IMA demands and resolves if the minister (Harsh Vardhan) is not taking suo moto action, we will be forced to resort to democratic means of struggle to propagate the truth to the common man and knock the doors of the judiciary to get due to justice," IMA had said in its statement.