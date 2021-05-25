Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks 'is there any allopathic medicine to turn cruel person into kind?’

After withdrawing his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yoga guru Ramdev on Monday (May 24) posted an "open letter" directed to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on his Twitter handle. He asked 25 questions to the IMA which included a question if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

IMA had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19 and sent him a legal notice.

The Yoga guru asked if allopathy offered permanent relief from hypertension (BP) and type-1 and 2 diabetes. He also listed several other ailments such as fatty liver, liver cirrhosis, colitis, constipation and bloating amnesia and asked the IMA and pharma companies if they have any treatment for them without side effects.

"Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked.

Also read IMA sends legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over viral video, Patanjali reacts

Ramdev went on to ask, "Like you found a cure for TB and chickenpox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old."

He also asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage. "What treatment is there for cholesterol." "Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?" he asked.

Ramdev also went on to list modern-day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and wondered if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin.

"Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all-powerful and 'sarvagun sampanna' (having all good qualities)," he remarked.

The yoga guru also asked if there is any medicine in allopathy to turn a violent and cruel person into a kind human and if pharma companies have any medicine to end the tussle between allopathy and Ayurveda.

On Sunday (May 23), Harsh Vardhan had asked Baba Ramdev to withdraw his remark, saying it disrespects 'corona warriors' and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

For the unversed, in a video circulated on social media, Ramdev was heard saying allopathy is "a stupid science" and medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan said, "The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurts the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19. "

The development comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saturday condemned Ramdev's remarks and demanded action against him.

"The IMA demands and resolves if the minister (Harsh Vardhan) is not taking suo moto action, we will be forced to resort to democratic means of struggle to propagate the truth to the common man and knock the doors of the judiciary to get due to justice," IMA had said in its statement.