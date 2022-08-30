Search icon
Baba Ramdev declares Eknath Shinde as 'heir' to Bal Thackeray's legacy, Shiv Sena reacts

Ramdev called Shinde a beacon of ‘Sanatan Hindutva’ who has been following the ideals of the Shiv Sena founder, with whom he enjoyed cordial relations

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Baba Ramdev meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and declared him the “true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy of Hindutva”. Reacting to Ramdev’s call,  Shiv Sena questioned his credentials on the matter.

CM Shinde and Ramdev held discussions in what was officially described as a courtesy visit. The Yoga Guru also met Dy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Ramdev called Shinde a beacon of ‘Sanatan Hindutva’ who has been following the ideals of the Shiv Sena founder, with whom he enjoyed cordial relations. 

"Now, Eknath Shinde is the true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray`s legacy of Hindutva," declared Ramdev. 

Reacting to Ramdev’s comments, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishore Tiwari questioned his “locus standi” to comment on Bal Thackeray`s legacy.

"Ramdev himself is a tainted person. He is giving a suo moto certificate to the unholy alliance of Shinde-Fadnavis which has still not earned credibility or respect of the people of the state, and the matter is pending before the courts," said Tiwari.

The Yoga Guru’s nephew Ravi Rana is an independent MLA from Amravati in Maharashtra. Ravi Rana`s wife Navneet Kaur-Rana is an independent MP from the same district. The couple grabbed headlines in April while leading an aggressive agitation to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence. Months latest, Uddhav Thackeray’s government collapsed after a rebellion headed by Shinde.

(With inputs from IANS)

