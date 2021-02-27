Baba Ramdev makes big statement on Centre's farm laws, says THIS

Baba Ramdev has made a big statement on the Centre's farm laws, for which the farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for months.

Ramdev has appealed to the central government that the new Agri laws should be postponed for three years and the farmers and the government should sit together and discuss the policies of interest of the farmers and the country. He further said that he is not a spokesperson of the government nor does he wants to do contract farming but the need for improvement is in every field.

Baba Ramdev was attending a wedding ceremony of a businessman in Samalkha, Haryana on Friday. During this, he had said that the farmers are agitating for the demand to repeal the agricultural laws. Neither the government is ready to accept nor the farmers, but this deadlock must end. There is a middle ground in every problem.

The yoga guru said that the government has already spoken about not enforcing these laws for a year and a half. If farmers feel it is not enough time, then the Centre should increase it to three years. During this time, the farmers and the government should sit together and discuss the interest of agriculture and the country and make laws on what is right.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal three farm laws and provide them the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have not been able to resolve the deadlock.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.