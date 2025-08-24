Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened

In a rare, light-hearted breakaway from political discourse, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged in a fun banter over marriage during a press conference in Bihar on Sunday, i.e., August 24. Let's discuss details.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi (Image/PTI)
In a rare, light-hearted breakaway from political discourse, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged in a fun banter over marriage during a press conference in Bihar on Sunday, i.e., August 24. 

Responding to a question about Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi said, “Chirag Paswan is not today’s issue… nor is the public asking about him… But we would definitely advise Chirag Paswan that he is my elder brother, and he should get married as soon as possible.”

Rahul Gandhi, smiling, took the mic and said, "This applies to me as well". Tejashwi then remarked, "Papa (Lalu Prasad Yadav) has been saying this for the longest time," to which Rahul then responded, "Yes, talks are ongoing with his father". 

'Voter Adhikar Yatra' resumes from Purnea 

The light-hearted exchange came as Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resumed their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Purnea district, earlier in the day. The two leaders rode bikes as part of the march, being carried out by the opposition against alleged irregularities in the Lok Sabha electoral rolls. 

Addressing the media in Araria during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, “In Bihar, SIR is an institutionalised way for vote theft. Lakhs of voters' names were deleted; the Opposition is complaining, but the BJP has not complained even once because there is a partnership between the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner and the BJP,” as quoted by news agency ANI. 

