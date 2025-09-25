Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for limited vehicular movement; here's why

Azim Premji said that it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company, not meant for public thoroughfare.

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji has turned down Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to allow road access through Wipro's Sarjapur campus in Bengaluru to ease congestion on Outer Ring Road (ORR). Premji said that it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company, not meant for public thoroughfare. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on September 19 written to Premji to explore "the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations".

What Azim Premji said

The Wipro founder said that allowing public vehicular movement through Wipro’s Sarjapur campus will cause "significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges". In his reply sent on Wednesday, Premji said that he appreciated Siddaramaiah’s leadership for initiatives concerning the critical issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. He, however, maintained that there would be several challenges in allowing vehicular movement through their campus.

"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges, since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," Premji said.

"That apart it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance," he added.

What Preliminary assessments revealed

Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours, Siddaramaiah wrote.

Outer Ring Road traffic

The Outer Ring Road has been a nightmare for commuters due to severe traffic congestion and bad road conditions. The issue came to the limelight when the BlackBuck CEO and co-founder Rajesh Yabaji said on 'X' that his company would move out of the ORR (Bellandur) as the average commute for his colleagues went up by one-and-a-half hours one way and the roads are full of potholes and dust, "coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified". He further said, "Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years."

CM writes to Wipro founder

In his letter to Azim Premji, the Chief Minister wrote, "Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest."

