Azamgarh, UP: Drug addict rapes, murders 8-year-old girl

UP news: The police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

UP, Azamgarh news: The child lived just 100 meters from the accused man's house (file)

A 22-year-old drug addict raped and strangled an eight-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The accused has been identified as Laxman. 

The police said the man, who works at a flour mill, lured the child to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her toffees and allegedly committed the crime. 

When the child didn't return for several hours, her family members searched for her and found her body in a secluded area, IANS reported. 

Several senior officers reached the spot along with the forensic teams and conducted a probe. 

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. 

The child lived just 100 meters from the accused man's house. 

