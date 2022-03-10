Azamgarh seat, Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: SP's Durga Prasad Yadav leads

As per the latest counting trend, Durga Prasad Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is leading on the Azamgarh Assembly seat. The seat has been a tough battleground for both BJP and SP.

This year, BJP has fielded Akhilesh Kumar Mishra against Yadav. The seat falls under Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.

Durga Prasad Yadav has been representing Azamgarh seat since 1996. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, he won the seat by defeating BJP’s Akhilesh with a margin of 26262 votes.

The Azamgarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am today, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly polls were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.