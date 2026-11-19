Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan dismisses Owaisi's UP poll plans with biryani jibe. Says he is barrister, not Maulana. Owaisi has allied with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party.

Azam Khan takes dig at Asaduddin Owaisi over UP polls: In UP Hyderabadi biryani not liked, pulao is liked.

Asaduddin Owaisi will not be accepted by Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Azam Khan said today. He did not say in as many words but employed a clever simile.

"We - and in this entire region (Uttar Pradesh) - Hyderabadi biryani is not liked. Here, pulao is liked and mutton biryani is liked. That is what people eat," the Samajwadi Party leader told reporters today.

Asked about Owaisi's venture in the electoral fray of Uttar Pradesh in the coming assembly elections, Khan waved the matter off.

"There is still a lot of time left for the elections - a lot of time for the elections," he said.

Then came the dig.

"He is a barrister, not a Maulana. Simply growing a beard doesn't make someone a Maulana, nor does growing a beard make someone a Sadhu," he said.

"To be a Maulana, you need a degree in Maulviyat; to issue a fatwa, you need a degree as a Mufti - though yes, he is a barrister," he added.

Owaisi's UP plan and alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad

Owaisi -- the chief of AIMIM -- has declared his intention to contest in the next year's assembly polls. He has even forged an alliance with Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, hoping to carve a niche within the state's Dalit-Muslim votebank.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 20 per cent Muslims, the Dalit population is over 20 per cent.

In 2022 also, Owaisi's AIMIM had contested in Uttar Pradesh, putting up candidates in nearly 100 seats. But it had failed to open its account. Hence Azam Khan's confident dig.