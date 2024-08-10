'Azadi ki subah ki pehli chai...': AAP leader Manish Sisodia day after release from jail

A Delhi court on Friday issued an order for the release of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court yesterday in the excise policy cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning... after 17 months".

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia on Saturday shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

"First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months. The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians is a guarantee of the right to live. The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja accepted the bail bonds and surety bonds submitted by the advocates representing Sisodia.

The former deputy chief minister, who was in jail for the last 17 months, was released yesterday.

