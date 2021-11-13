First Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan begins in Varanasi

The first Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan (All India Official Language Conference) began in Varanasi on Saturday. The two day long conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra is also attending the conference.

Apart from the Home Minister Amit Shah and Dr Subhash Chandra, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nityanand Rai, Nishit Pramanik are also present in the conference. Besides, former Governor Kesrinath Tripathi, Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Dixit, Vice Chancellor Professor Rammohan Pathak will also be present on the occasion.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the State Language Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs has organised the All India Official Language Conference. Under its constitutional obligations, the State Language Department will discuss the role of Hindi in the conference.

The Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan is being organised in 6 sessions on the first day and 2 sessions on the second day.

Amit Shah will later lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh. Home Minister will also go to Basti from Azamgarh where he will address a meeting.