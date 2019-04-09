Headlines

'Azaadi' becomes clarion call for J&K opposition parties

NC, PDP both claim that if Article 370 is scrapped, it will mean freedom

Ishfaq-ul-Hassan

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

Even as the BJP vows to scrap Article 370 and 35A in its manifesto released on Monday, the National Conference — following in the footsteps of former chief Mehboba Mufti a few days ago — made 'Azadi' its new battle cry.

Leading the charge this time was three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has warned BJP that scrapping Article 370 will mean an end to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with Union of India.

"Wo kahate hain 370 khatam karo. Agar karoge to ihlak kahan rahega? (They say they will abrogate 370. If you do it where will the accession remain?)" he questioned, adding, "I say that Allah also wants it. We will become free from them. Let them do it, we will see. I will see who will hoist their flag here. So don't do such things which will break our hearts". He was speaking at an election rally in Srinagar.

Launching a scathing attack, Farooq said they will fight any plan to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. "They think they will bring people from outside, settle them here and reduce our numbers. Will we remain asleep? We will fight against it. We will stand against it," he said.

Farooq's son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also questioned governor Satya Pal Malik about his earlier assertions that there was no danger to Article 370. "Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 and 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto," he said.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also previously warned the BJP against scrapping Article 370. "Why waste time in court? Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since the Indian constitution won't be applicable to J&K anymore."

ARTICLES 370 & 35A

  • Under Special Status enshrined in Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has a separate flag, constitution and Ranbir Penal Code 
     
  • Under Article 35A, Indian citizens, other than the state subjects of J&K cannot acquire property, get state government jobs or avail state-sponsored scholarship schemes
